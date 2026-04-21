'Back to the Future' (1985) Matinee

Back to school calls for a trip "Back to the Future"!

In this 1980s sci-fi classic, small-town California teen Marty McFly is thrown back to the 50s when an experiment by his eccentric scientist friend Doc Brown goes awry. Traveling through time in a modified DeLorean, Marty encounters young versions of his parents and must make sure that they fall in love, or he’ll cease to exist. Even more dauntingly, Marty has to return to his own time and save the life of Doc Brown.

Movies at The Smith aren't just a film screening; they are an event! We love costumes! Wear a Doc Brown lab coat, a Marty McFly puffer vest, or come dressed for a 1950s prom! Remember to stop by Concessions in our beautiful lobby to purchase your fresh, delicious popcorn, and be sure to catch the vintage cartoon short screening before our feature film!

Movie Rating: Rated PG

Running Time: 1 hour, 56 minutes

