'Before the Bone Breaks'

April 23 – May 2, 2027 | Opening Night: April 24

A Department of Drama-commissioned world premiere, produced by The Department of Drama in Syracuse University's College of Visual and Performing Arts, performed at Syracuse Stage.

Written by Zizi Majid, this new play follows two women carving out lives and identities amid the rubble of war, using video and makeshift music to tell the truth their world tries to bury. Directed by Katherine McGerr.