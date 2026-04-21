Butterfly
Butterfly
Butterfly
Friday, July 03, 11 a.m.
Saturday, July 04, 1 p.m.
Join Naturalist Jim D’Angelo for an indoor presentation and discussion on Butterfly watching, identification, and gardening. We will also go out into the field to see which wildflowers and butterflies are in season. We will take a walk through the meadows to observe and identify these amazing creatures and their habitat.
The Sterling Nature Center
11:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Friends of the Sterling Nature Center
The Sterling Nature Center
15730 Jensvold RD, PO Box 216Sterling, New York 13156
3159476143
sncvolunteers2021@gmail.com