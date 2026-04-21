C.A.R.E. Support Group for Caregivers

C.A.R.E. stands for: Compassion, Advocacy, Resources & Encouragement

Caring for an aging loved one is tough. When they get a diagnosis of dementia or Alzheimer's, it is devastating. This support group is for caregivers taking care of their loved ones. Whether you are taking care of a parent, sibling, uncle/aunt, or even a friend, this group is your safe space.

This group will meet the first Tuesday of every month. Registration is recommended for reminders and updates about meetings. Register at https://onlib-nopl.libcal.com/event/17333973 or call 315-458-6184.