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C.A.R.E. Support Group for Caregivers

C.A.R.E. Support Group for Caregivers

C.A.R.E. stands for: Compassion, Advocacy, Resources & Encouragement

Caring for an aging loved one is tough. When they get a diagnosis of dementia or Alzheimer's, it is devastating. This support group is for caregivers taking care of their loved ones. Whether you are taking care of a parent, sibling, uncle/aunt, or even a friend, this group is your safe space.

This group will meet the first Tuesday of every month. Registration is recommended for reminders and updates about meetings. Register at https://onlib-nopl.libcal.com/event/17333973 or call 315-458-6184.

Northern Onondaga Public Library - North Syracuse
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 3 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

NOPL North Syracuse
3154586184
https://onlibnopl.evanced.info/signup
Northern Onondaga Public Library - North Syracuse
100 Trolley Barn Lane
North Syracuse, New York 13212
315-458-6184
pr@nopl.org
https://www.nopl.org