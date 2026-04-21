Cannabis Use Trends and Safety
Cannabis Use Trends and Safety
Thursday, July 16 at 5 p.m., held online
Cannabis use is on the rise—and adults aged 60 and older are the fastest-growing group using cannabis. The team from the Upstate Poison Center will discuss cannabis trends for all ages, safe use and storage, side effects and medication interactions.
Speakers: William Eggleston, PharmD, Assistant Clinical Director, Upstate New York Poison Center; Emilie Felicia, MPH, Public Health Educator, Upstate New York Poison Center
HealthLink at Upstate Medical University
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Upstate Medical University's HealthLink program
3154648668
hlthlink@upstate.edu
HealthLink at Upstate Medical University
6333 State Route 298East Syracuse, New York 13057
3154648668
hlthlink@upstate.edu