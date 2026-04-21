'Casino Royale' (2006)

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, "Casino Royale" returns to the big screen worldwide this October! Come see "Casino Royale" at The Smith on James Bond Day (October 5) on our BRAND NEW 4K projector!*

After receiving a license to kill, British Secret Service agent James Bond heads to Madagascar, where he uncovers a link to Le Chiffre, a man who finances terrorist organizations. Learning that Le Chiffre plans to raise money in a high-stakes poker game, MI6 sends Bond to play against him, gambling that their newest “00” operative will topple the man’s organization.

Remember to stop by Concessions in our beautiful lobby to purchase your fresh, delicious popcorn, and be sure to catch the vintage cartoon short screening before our feature film!

Movie Rating: Rated PG-13

Running Time: 2 hours, 24 minutes

*Made possible with support from the New York State Council on the Arts

