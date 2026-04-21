Catskill Mountain Railroad’s Dinosaur Express

Grab your explorer’s hat and take a train ride back in time to the Jurassic Period to discover the magic of dinosaurs! After departing the Westbrook Station, passengers will suddenly find themselves back in the days when dinosaurs ruled the Earth.

One of the highlights of this train ride is the presence of roaming dinosaurs and friendly dinosaur hunters onboard. Let your little ones' imaginations run wild as they encounter these prehistoric creatures during the journey and at our Dinosaur Park. Designed especially for younger children, this train ride offers an unforgettable experience for the whole family that combines history, imagination, and learning.

Schedule

The Catskill Mountain Railroad will operate the Dinosaur Express on July 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, and 19. All trains arrive and depart from the Westbrook Station at the Kingston Plaza.

Departure Times: 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 3 p.m.

Ticket Pricing

Adults: $25

$25 Seniors / Military / Veterans: $23

$23 Children (Ages 2–12): $19

$19 Children Under 2: Free (with a paid adult fare)

Note: An adult must accompany all children.

Contact & Registration

For more information or to reserve your seats, call the office at 845-332-4854, email info@CatskillMountainRailroad.com, or purchase tickets directly on the Catskill Mountain Railroad website.