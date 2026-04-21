Catskill Mountain Railroad’s Summer Trains
Catskill Mountain Railroad’s Summer Trains
Experience the natural beauty of the Catskills from a unique vantage point aboard the Catskill Mountain Railroad. Passengers travel through some of the oldest farmlands in the United States, crossing the Esopus Creek through the Hurley Flats before climbing Hurley Mountain. All rides depart round-trip from the Westbrook Lane Station in the Kingston Plaza, adjacent to Uptown Kingston’s Historic Stockade District.
The seasonal schedule spans Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from July 4 through Sept. 20:
Catskill Flyer & Ice Cream Express
- Schedule: Fridays and Saturdays (Catskill Flyer); Sundays (Ice Cream Express, includes ice cream).
- Departure Times: 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.
- Duration: Approximately 90 minutes.
- Catskill Flyer Tickets: $20 for adults; $19 for seniors, military personnel, and veterans; $14 for children ages 2–12.
- Ice Cream Express Tickets: $25 for adults; $23 for seniors, military personnel, and veterans; $19 for children ages 2–12.
Twilight Limited
- Schedule: Friday, July 24, and Friday, Aug. 28, at 7:30 p.m.
- Features: Live onboard music provided by local entertainers under the evening sky.
- Tickets: $25 for adults; $23 for seniors, military personnel, and veterans; $19 for children ages 2–12.
Note: Toddlers under age 2 ride free on an adult's lap for all excursions. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Location & Contact Information
- Address: Westbrook Station, 55 Kingston Plaza Road, Kingston, NY 12401
- Tickets & Information: Visit the Catskill Mountain Railroad website, email info@catskillmountainrailroad.com, or call 845-332-4854.
- Social Media: Connect on the Catskill Mountain Railroad Facebook page.
Catskill Mountain Railroad Co.
$19 to $25
Every week through Sep 20, 2026.
Sunday: 11:00 AM - 03:00 PM
Friday: 11:00 AM - 03:00 PM
Saturday: 11:00 AM - 03:00 PM
Sunday: 11:00 AM - 03:00 PM
Friday: 11:00 AM - 03:00 PM
Saturday: 11:00 AM - 03:00 PM
Catskill Mountain Railroad Co.
55 Plaza Rd.Kingston, New York 12401