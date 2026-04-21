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Christmas at Lorenzo Celebration

Christmas at Lorenzo Celebration

Join us for A Victorian Holiday at Lorenzo! Built in 1807, Lorenzo has been restored to its 1890-1930 time period, which has inspired this year’s theme. Our amazing decorators will be going all out with Victorian Christmas charm and décor! Look for traditional glass ornaments, paper chains, popcorn and cranberry strands, lace, beads and more. With support from the Friends of Lorenzo, this annual holiday celebration will feature refreshments, live music, and horse-drawn sleigh/wagon rides. Event admission: Adults $6.00, Children 12 and under $2.00.

Lorenzo State Historic Site
$2.00-$6.00
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Dec 11, 2026.

Event Supported By

Lorenzo State Historic Site
315-655-3200
jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov
https://www.parks.ny.gov/

Artist Group Info

jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov
https://parks.ny.gov
Lorenzo State Historic Site
17 Rippleton Road
Cazenovia, New York 13035
315-655-3200
jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov
https://parks.ny.gov/