Christmas at Lorenzo Celebration
Christmas at Lorenzo Celebration
Join us for A Victorian Holiday at Lorenzo! Built in 1807, Lorenzo has been restored to its 1890-1930 time period, which has inspired this year’s theme. Our amazing decorators will be going all out with Victorian Christmas charm and décor! Look for traditional glass ornaments, paper chains, popcorn and cranberry strands, lace, beads and more. With support from the Friends of Lorenzo, this annual holiday celebration will feature refreshments, live music, and horse-drawn sleigh/wagon rides. The Rippleton Schoolhouse will feature holiday crafts for “kids of all ages.”
Event admission: Adults $6.00, Children 12 and under $2.00.
Lorenzo State Historic Site
$2.00-$6.00
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Dec 13, 2026.
Event Supported By
Lorenzo State Historic Site
315-655-3200
jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov
Artist Group Info
jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov
Lorenzo State Historic Site
17 Rippleton RoadCazenovia, New York 13035
315-655-3200
jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov