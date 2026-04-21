Christmas Tree Sale

Come purchase a fresh-cut Christmas tree and check out our repurposed holiday decoration and gift sale. There will be a lot of nature-themed gifts and GSC apparel!

Kids’ Craft Workshop on Saturday, December 5, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.!

If the weather permits, you can rent cross-country skis and/or snowshoes! For the day: $5 for nonmembers, free for members!