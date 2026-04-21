Christmas Tree Sale
Christmas Tree Sale
Come purchase a fresh-cut Christmas tree and check out our repurposed holiday decoration and gift sale. There will be a lot of nature-themed gifts and GSC apparel!
Kids’ Craft Workshop on Saturday, December 5, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.!
If the weather permits, you can rent cross-country skis and/or snowshoes! For the day: $5 for nonmembers, free for members!
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Dec 06, 2026.
Event Supported By
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc.
315-697-2950
greatswampconservancy@gmail.com
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc
8375 N.. Main StCanastota, New York 13032
315-697-2950
greatswampconservancy@gmail.com