"CIVIL!" — A New Musical

Developed during the 250th anniversary of the United States, "CIVIL!" is a musical about two teenage brothers torn apart by the American Civil War and forced to survive on opposite sides of a divided nation. Composed by local Central New York lyricists and arranged by musicians from around the world, the story features local places, events, and people, bringing the triumphs and tragedies of American history to life in our community.

This project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, administered by CNY Arts.

Performance Schedule & Tickets:

Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. — Cortland Repertory Theatre DOWNTOWN, 24–26 Port Watson St., Cortland, NY 13045 | Cortland Repertory Theatre Tickets

Thursday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. — Rose Hall, 19 Church St., Cortland, NY 13045 | Rose Hall Tickets

Friday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. — Dryden Center for Community, 9 E. Main St., Dryden, NY 13053 | Dryden Center for Community Tickets

Saturday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. — Cortland County Historical Society, 25 Homer Ave., Cortland, NY 13045 (Live concert recording; no choreography; ages 14+ only) | Cortland County Historical Society Tickets

For complete production details, visit the Cortland Collective Impact Initiatives CIVIL! Event Page.