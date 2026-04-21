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Clay on the Lake

Clay on the Lake

Saturday, August 29, 2 p.m.

Join ceramic artist Lowell Hutcheson for a workshop on the shore in which participants will learn to pinch pots and incorporate materials from the lake. We’ll discuss our relationship with the lake and how that can inform our art. No previous experience required; all ages welcome. For any questions, please email Lowell at hutchlowell@gmail.com

The Sterling Nature Center
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

The Friends of the Sterling Nature Center
The Sterling Nature Center
15730 Jensvold RD, PO Box 216
Sterling, New York 13156
3159476143
sncvolunteers2021@gmail.com
https://www.cayugacounty.us/446/Sterling-Nature-Center