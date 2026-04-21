'Clue' (1985) with all three theatrical endings

The 1985 comedy-mystery Clue with all three wild theatrical endings shown back-to-back!

Based on the popular board game, this comedy begins at a dinner party hosted by Mr. Boddy, where he admits to blackmailing his visitors. These guests, who have been given aliases, are Mrs. Peacock, Miss Scarlet, Mr. Green, Professor Plum, Mrs. White and Col. Mustard. When Boddy turns up murdered, all are suspects, and together they try to figure out who the killer is.

Movies at The Smith aren't just a film screening, they are an event! We love costumes, and encourage you to dress up as your favorite character if so inclined!

Remember to stop by Concessions in our beautiful lobby to purchase your fresh, delicious popcorn, and be sure to catch the vintage cartoon short screening before our feature film!

Movie Rating: Rated PG

Running Time: 1 hour, 36 minutes

