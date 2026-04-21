Conserving Bumblebees
Conserving Bumblebees
Conserving Bumblebees
Friday, July 10, 11 a.m.
Saturday, July 11, 1 p.m.
Bumblebees are among the few cute & fuzzy creatures in the insect world, and they are also important pollinators of our ecosystems and gardens. We will explore the life and roles of the bumblebees of the northeast and look at ways you can help conserve them.
The Sterling Nature Center
11:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Friends of the Sterling Nature Center
The Sterling Nature Center
15730 Jensvold RD, PO Box 216Sterling, New York 13156
3159476143
sncvolunteers2021@gmail.com