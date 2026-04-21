Conserving Bumblebees

Friday, July 10, 11 a.m.

Saturday, July 11, 1 p.m.

Bumblebees are among the few cute & fuzzy creatures in the insect world, and they are also important pollinators of our ecosystems and gardens. We will explore the life and roles of the bumblebees of the northeast and look at ways you can help conserve them.

