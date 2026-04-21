Coronary Heart Disease: Lowering Cholesterol, Lowering Risk
Coronary Heart Disease: Lowering Cholesterol, Lowering Risk
Monday, November 9 at noon, held online
As blood cholesterol rises, so does the risk of coronary heart disease. Healthy lifestyle habits and statin medications are foundational for lowering cholesterol and reducing that risk. In this session, learn the strategies for managing cholesterol levels and how cardiac imaging is used to optimize treatment.
Speaker: Adeeb Al-Quthami, MD, RPVI, FACC, FSCMR, Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine, Director of Cardiovascular Imaging and Cardiovascular Disease Fellowship, Medical Director of Echocardiography Laboratory, Upstate Medical University
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Online via Zoom
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Mon, 9 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Upstate Medical University's HealthLink program
3154648668
hlthlink@upstate.edu
Online via Zoom