Coronary Heart Disease: Lowering Cholesterol, Lowering Risk

Monday, November 9 at noon, held online

As blood cholesterol rises, so does the risk of coronary heart disease. Healthy lifestyle habits and statin medications are foundational for lowering cholesterol and reducing that risk. In this session, learn the strategies for managing cholesterol levels and how cardiac imaging is used to optimize treatment.

Speaker: Adeeb Al-Quthami, MD, RPVI, FACC, FSCMR, Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine, Director of Cardiovascular Imaging and Cardiovascular Disease Fellowship, Medical Director of Echocardiography Laboratory, Upstate Medical University

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