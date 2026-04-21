Courtyard "SAMMYS" Celebration

Celebrate the summer season with a courtyard SAMMY celebration! Join the fun as three local award-winning musicians put on an all-acoustic show with a Q&A clinic at the end.

The Syracuse Area Music Awards (SAMMYS), much like the Grammys, is a special event that creates unique moments in music. More than anything, the event is best at bringing together a variety of different musicians in multiple genres, supporting each other on the red carpet and on stage. The SAMMYS have recognized the best musicians and albums from the Central New York music community since 1993. Winners are selected by an independent panel of music industry professionals and educators from around the country who review submissions based on their merit within their genre.

For more information, visit the Syracuse Area Music Awards website.

Learn more about our award-winning performers:

Jess Novak 2017 | Best Pop | The Jess Novak Band - "Inches From the Sun" 2021 | Best Pop | Jess Novak Band - "Standing Now" 2025 | Best Pop | Jess Novak - "Woman" Learn more at Jess Novak's official website.

Nate Gross 2024 | Best Blues | Nate Gross - "Raw Turkey: Live" 2025 | Best Blues | Nate Gross Band - "A Ride With the Devil" Learn more at Nate Gross' official website.

Tom Rasely 2023 | Best Other Style | Tom Rasely - "Nylon" Learn more at Tom Rasely's official website.



Thank you to our Courtyard Series sponsor, Sidney Federal Credit Union!

Earlville Opera House Arts Center is located at 18 E. Main St. in the quaint Village of Earlville, New York. At EOH, we believe accessibility and inclusion are critical to everything we do. Our historic Opera House has been upgraded to ensure accessibility throughout the building.

EOH events are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, and through the generosity of EOH members.