Dialogues Across Time: Juan Perdiguero and Marc Hungerbühler

Tyler Art Gallery at SUNY Oswego presents Dialogues Across Time, a two-person exhibition bringing together the work of Juan Perdiguero and Marc Hungerbühler. Spanning three decades of practice, the exhibition traces each artist's evolution through key works selected to illuminate their individual trajectories and unexpected points of convergence.

Perdiguero's lifelike renderings of figures and animals stand in sharp visual contrast to Hungerbühler's organic abstraction, which resists figure and ground alike. And yet both artists circle the same essential concepts: control and surrender, permanence and impermanence, the tension between what endures and what dissolves. Their dialogue echoes what the Spanish philosopher Miguel de Unamuno called the tragic sense of life, which he defines as the human negotiation between our longing to persist and our awareness that all things change and end. Viewed together, their work is a sustained meditation on what it means to make something in the face of inevitable dissolution and decay. These artists find meaning not in resolving this conflict but in finding the courage to exist within the tentative state of the unknown. The resulting artworks give material form to a concept that holds sadness and profound beauty.

Hungerbühler will also be showing a two-channel immersive video installation in the White Box Gallery in Hewitt Hall. This installation will feature some of his well-known works such as Navajo, Stinger, Susie Q, and Civilian Pavilion.