Disclosure Day (2026) Sunday Show

A new original event film created and directed by Steven Spielberg! Starring SAG winner Emily Blunt and Oscar® winner Colin Firth.

If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to… Disclosure Day.

Movies at The Smith aren't just a film screening, they are an event! We love costumes, and encourage you to come dressed up out of this world! Special themed cocktails will be available at the bar. Remember to stop by Concessions in our beautiful lobby to purchase your fresh, delicious popcorn, and be sure to catch the vintage cartoon short screening before our feature film!

Movie Rating: Rated PG-13

Running Time: 2 hours, 25 minutes