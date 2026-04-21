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Don’t Let the Cold Put Your Activity on Hold; HealthLink Seminar

Don’t Let the Cold Put Your Activity on Hold; HealthLink Seminar

Wednesday, October 28 | 4:30 p.m. | Online

Staying active is one of the best ways to improve your health in the winter months, including improvements to sleep, anxiety, heart health, balance and mood. As we know here in Central New York, there are challenges to staying active or getting started in the winter. Join physical therapist Nick MacCallum to learn how to prevent functional regression, receive winter-approved exercises, and get motivated to keep moving!

Speaker: Nicholas MacCollum, DPT, PM&R Rehab Therapies, Upstate Medical University

Register to receive your Zoom link.

Online via Zoom
04:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Upstate Medical University's HealthLink program
3154648668
hlthlink@upstate.edu
https://www.upstate.edu/hospital/health/healthlink/
Online via Zoom