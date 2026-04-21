Dragonflies of Pond & Meadow
Dragonflies of Pond & Meadow
Dragonflies of Pond & Meadow
Friday, June 26, 11 a.m.
Saturday, June 27, 1 p.m.
Join Naturalist Jim D’Angelo for an indoor presentation and discussion on dragonfly natural history and identification, followed by an exploration of these insect masters of the sky. We will take a hike to the wetlands and meadows to observe and identify these amazing creatures. This program is free and open to the public.
The Sterling Nature Center
11:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Friends of the Sterling Nature Center
The Sterling Nature Center
15730 Jensvold RD, PO Box 216Sterling, New York 13156
3159476143
sncvolunteers2021@gmail.com