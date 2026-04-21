Dragonflies of Pond & Meadow

Friday, June 26, 11 a.m.

Saturday, June 27, 1 p.m.

Join Naturalist Jim D’Angelo for an indoor presentation and discussion on dragonfly natural history and identification, followed by an exploration of these insect masters of the sky. We will take a hike to the wetlands and meadows to observe and identify these amazing creatures. This program is free and open to the public.

