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Dragonflies of Pond & Meadow

Dragonflies of Pond & Meadow

Dragonflies of Pond & Meadow

Friday, June 26, 11 a.m.

Saturday, June 27, 1 p.m.

Join Naturalist Jim D’Angelo for an indoor presentation and discussion on dragonfly natural history and identification, followed by an exploration of these insect masters of the sky. We will take a hike to the wetlands and meadows to observe and identify these amazing creatures. This program is free and open to the public.

The Sterling Nature Center
11:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

The Friends of the Sterling Nature Center
The Sterling Nature Center
15730 Jensvold RD, PO Box 216
Sterling, New York 13156
3159476143
sncvolunteers2021@gmail.com
https://www.cayugacounty.us/446/Sterling-Nature-Center