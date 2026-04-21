Elections and Social Radicalization in Israel

A presentation of The Carl A. Rubino Hamilton at The Other Side Speaker Series

Wednesday, November 18, 7 p.m. at The Other Side, 2011 Genesee St., Utica

The long-standing political deadlock in Israel is the result of increasing social radicalization that has been hard for many Americans to see. Professor of History Shoshana Keller will discuss the major conflicts among Israeli Jews that contribute to the environment for political instability. Talk is free and open to the public. Donations gratefully accepted.