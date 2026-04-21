Elections and Social Radicalization in Israel
Elections and Social Radicalization in Israel
Elections and Social Radicalization in Israel
A presentation of The Carl A. Rubino Hamilton at The Other Side Speaker Series
Wednesday, November 18, 7 p.m. at The Other Side, 2011 Genesee St., Utica
The long-standing political deadlock in Israel is the result of increasing social radicalization that has been hard for many Americans to see. Professor of History Shoshana Keller will discuss the major conflicts among Israeli Jews that contribute to the environment for political instability. Talk is free and open to the public. Donations gratefully accepted.
The Other Side Community Forum & Gallery
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Other Side Community Forum and Gallery
(315) 735-4825
contact@theothersideutica.org
The Other Side Community Forum & Gallery
2011 Genessee St.Utica, New York 13501
(315) 735-4825
contact@theothersideutica.org