Empire Brick Con

October 17 – 18, 2026

Whether you’re a first-time builder or a lifelong fan, you will be amazed by the hundreds of original LEGO© creations you will find by top LEGO© artists from across the country at Empire Brick Con, a LEGO® fan expo presented by ROCLUG & Empire Bricks NY.

Join us for an unforgettable weekend featuring incredible builds across the Museum, LEGO©-themed Hot Glass Demonstrations, collaborative build sites, games, vendors, and more!

What you can expect:

Original creations: LEGO© artists from across the U.S. will showcase their best work, big and small! Stand back and take it all in, or get up close and inspect every intricate detail. Prepare to leave inspired after seeing amazing builds and talking to the creators behind them.

Interactive displays: Contribute to a massive mural made entirely of LEGO© Bricks.

Vendors: Find LEGO© sets, new and old. Whether you’re looking for that one minifigure from your childhood or a rare find, you'll have plenty to choose from.

Admission to Empire Brick Con is free with Museum admission (meaning kids and teens 17 and under are free) and is good for two consecutive days.

