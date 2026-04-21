End of Life: It’s OK to Talk About Death and Dying, 2-part series

Thursdays, November 12 & 19 from noon-1:30 p.m., held online

This two-part session will include discussion of our knowledge of and experience with death, along with how to review and share with our loved ones and health care providers end of life concerns. We also will learn and review important documents and the best way to see that your preferences are honored by your medical providers.

Speaker: Joel Potash, MD, Emeritus Professor, Center for Bioethics and Humanities, Upstate Medical University, previous Medical Director of Hospice of CNY

Register to receive your Zoom link.