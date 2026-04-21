Estate Planning and Administration Basics: What You Need to Know presented by Attorney Tim Crisafulli

In this first of two classes in this series, Timothy P. Crisafulli, Esq. will provide an easy-to-understand overview of estate planning and administration. He will help participants identify key estate planning documents, including wills, trusts, health care proxies, and powers of attorney. Participants will be able to identify key issues associated with planning, maintaining control over health care and financial decision-making, and probate. We encourage attendees to attend both classes in the series but are not required to.