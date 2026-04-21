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Estate Planning and Administration Basics: What You Need to Know presented by Attorney Tim Crisafulli

Estate Planning and Administration Basics: What You Need to Know presented by Attorney Tim Crisafulli

In this first of two classes in this series, Timothy P. Crisafulli, Esq. will provide an easy-to-understand overview of estate planning and administration. He will help participants identify key estate planning documents, including wills, trusts, health care proxies, and powers of attorney. Participants will be able to identify key issues associated with planning, maintaining control over health care and financial decision-making, and probate. We encourage attendees to attend both classes in the series but are not required to.

Oswego Public Library
03:30 PM - 05:00 PM on Wed, 30 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Crisafulli Estate Planning & Elder Law, P.C.
315-309-8211
info@cepelaw.com
https://cepelaw.com/
Oswego Public Library