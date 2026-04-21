Estate Planning Essentials Workshop
Estate Planning Essentials Workshop
When you attend one of our complimentary workshops, you’ll discover how you can protect your assets from the high costs of long-term care, ensure your wishes are honored, reduce taxes, and protect your loved ones. We hope that the knowledge you walk away with will help you make informed decisions and give you the peace of mind that comes from having a solid estate plan in place for the future.
Crisafulli Estate Planning & Elder Law
09:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Crisafulli Estate Planning & Elder Law, P.C.
315-309-8211
info@cepelaw.com
Crisafulli Estate Planning & Elder Law
6883 E Genesee StreetFayetteville, New York 13066
3153098211
info@cepelaw.com