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Evening Beaver Walk

Evening Beaver Walk

A Day at the Beaver Wetland

Saturday, June 13, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Take a look at the activity in the Beaver Wetland, what is going on with the great blue heron rookery, trumpeter swans and other wetland wildlife. Naturalist Jim D’Angelo will be stationed at the Beaver Wetland observation deck to answer your questions about the herons, eagles, mergansers, swans, mink, and other wildlife utilizing the wetland. Come share in observing and discussing the natural history and habits of the wetland wildlife we encounter.

The Sterling Nature Center
01:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

The Friends of the Sterling Nature Center
The Sterling Nature Center
15730 Jensvold RD, PO Box 216
Sterling, New York 13156
3159476143
sncvolunteers2021@gmail.com
https://www.cayugacounty.us/446/Sterling-Nature-Center