Evening Chorus

Friday, May 15, 6:30 p.m.

Join us for a relaxing evening walk in search of our feathered friends as they sing to set up territories and find a mate. The wood thrush, veery and other spring migrants sing in the evenings, we may even be able to witness the sky dance of the timberdoodle. As a bonus, we will stop by a few wetlands to listen for a frog chorus, too.

