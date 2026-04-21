Evening Chorus
Evening Chorus
Evening Chorus
Friday, May 15, 6:30 p.m.
Join us for a relaxing evening walk in search of our feathered friends as they sing to set up territories and find a mate. The wood thrush, veery and other spring migrants sing in the evenings, we may even be able to witness the sky dance of the timberdoodle. As a bonus, we will stop by a few wetlands to listen for a frog chorus, too.
The Sterling Nature Center
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 15 May 2026
Event Supported By
The Friends of the Sterling Nature Center
The Sterling Nature Center
15730 Jensvold RD, PO Box 216Sterling, New York 13156
3159476143
sncvolunteers2021@gmail.com