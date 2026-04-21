'Excalibur' (1981)

The magical sword Excalibur starts off in the hands of British lord Uther Pendragon (Gabriel Byrne) and then, years later, finds its way to his bastard son, Arthur (Nigel Terry), the knave destined to become king. Aided by the sorcerer Merlin (Nicol Williamson).

Movies at The Smith aren't just a film screening; they are an event! We love costumes, and invite you to dress up in Arthurian finery if so inclined. Remember to stop by Concessions in our beautiful lobby to purchase your fresh, delicious popcorn, and be sure to catch the vintage cartoon short screening before our feature film!

Movie Rating: PG

Runtime: 1 hours, 59 minutes

There will be a short introduction before the film and a Q+A after the film.

