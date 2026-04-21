Fall Fun at CMoG

Autumn intrigues await at CMoG! Pick out your perfect pumpkin at our Glass Farmers Market in The Shops, create your own glass pumpkin at The Studio, and watch as our Hot Glass Team brings spectacular creations to life in the Great Glass Pumpkin Experiment. And don't miss the return of Empire Brick Con!

The Great Glass Pumpkin Experiment Returns!

Every Saturday, September 12–October 31*, ghostly pumpkins, dazzlingly colorful pumpkins, and even downright monstrous pumpkins take over the Amphitheater Hot Shop! Come watch our Hot Glass Team live in the Great Glass Pumpkin Experiment.

* There is no Great Glass Pumpkin Experiment demo on October 17.

Make Your Own Glass Pumpkin

Try your hand at making your own glass! Pop over to The Studio and choose from one of our festive projects, including—you guessed it—pumpkins! Options for every age and skill level are available, but this experience is a seasonal favorite, so make sure you book early.

*Available for an additional fee. Reservations recommended.

Buy Glass Pumpkins

Take a stroll through the Glass Farmers Market at The Shops to find a bountiful harvest of locally made glass pumpkins, acorns, gourds, and more in every size, shape, and color. Enjoy a full fall display of the best in handmade glass—all ready to be picked and perfect for adorning your fall table. Available from September 18–October 12.

Artists featured in photo include: Tom Ryder, Kimberly Bañes Muth, James Geekie, Katie Hubbs, Kyle Landin, Cat Burns, Hands on Glass, Catherine Ayers, Irene Szarek, Kalli Snodgrass, Lynn LaBarr, Allison Burrell

Empire Brick Con is Back

CMoG will host Empire Brick Con, a LEGO© fan expo, October 17–18. Presented by ROCLUG and Empire Bricks NY, this family-friendly event features original toy brick creations by artists from across the United States as well as massive installations, themed Hot Glass demos, special Make Your Own Glass experiences, and family-friendly activities. Expo attendance is free with museum admission (kids 17 and under are admitted for free).

LEGO© is a trademark of the LEGO Group, which does not sponsor, authorize or endorse this event.

Glass Pumpkin Demos

Ever wondered how you grow a glass pumpkin? Learn the step-by-step process of creating a glass pumpkin in this special, narrated demonstration, available daily at 3 p.m., September 11–October 30. Each Hot Glass Team member's pumpkin has a unique personality that's all its own, making each demonstration a unique and exciting experience.

