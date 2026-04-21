'Faust' (1926) with Cloud Chamber Orchestra

Experience this iconic tale of good and evil brought to life with a live score performed by the Cloud Chamber Orchestra.

In this classic of silent cinema, the demon Mephisto (Emil Jannings) makes a bet with an archangel that a good man’s soul can be corrupted. Mephisto sets his sights on the thoughtful old alchemist Faust (Gösta Ekman), who is desperately trying to save his village from a plague. He is able to help the villagers, thanks to Mephisto, but further dealings with the devil lead Faust on a decadent downward spiral. Can he redeem his soul before it’s too late?

This event features live musical accompaniment by the acclaimed Cloud Chamber Orchestra performing as a trio. Renowned for their inventive and improvisational scores, the ensemble will enhance the action-packed drama with a captivating live performance, bringing this classic film to life in a whole new way.

Movies at The Smith aren't just a film screening; they are an event! We love costumes, and encourage you to dress up as your favorite Faustian character if so inclined. Remember to stop by Concessions in our beautiful lobby to purchase your fresh, delicious popcorn, and be sure to catch the vintage cartoon short screening before our feature film!

Runtime: 1 hour, 57 minutes

Not Rated

