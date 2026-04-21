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Finding Balance, Mixed Media Works by John Paul Gardner

Finding Balance, Mixed Media Works by John Paul Gardner

John’s work teases your imagination. Cazenovia Artisans is excited to have him as our guest. You are welcome to visit and be part of this experience in July.

John’s Reception is Friday, July 5, 5-7:00 pm.

Free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

cazenoviartisans.com

315-655-2225

39 Albany Street, Cazenovia, NY 13035

Cazenovia Artisans
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Jul 30, 2026.

Event Supported By

Cazenovia Artisans
315-655-2225
https://www.cazenoviaartisans.com

Artist Group Info

John Paul Gardner
info@cazenoviaartisans.com
http://www.johnpaulgardner.com
Cazenovia Artisans
39 Albany Street
Cazenovia, New York 13035-9202
(315) 655-2225
info@cazenoviaartisans.com
https://cazenoviaartisans.com