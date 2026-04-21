Finding Balance, Mixed Media Works by John Paul Gardner

John’s work teases your imagination. Cazenovia Artisans is excited to have him as our guest. You are welcome to visit and be part of this experience in July.

John’s Reception is Friday, July 5, 5-7:00 pm.

Free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

cazenoviartisans.com

315-655-2225

39 Albany Street, Cazenovia, NY 13035