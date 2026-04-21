Finding Balance, Mixed Media Works by John Paul Gardner
Finding Balance, Mixed Media Works by John Paul Gardner
John’s work teases your imagination. Cazenovia Artisans is excited to have him as our guest. You are welcome to visit and be part of this experience in July.
John’s Reception is Friday, July 5, 5-7:00 pm.
Free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
315-655-2225
39 Albany Street, Cazenovia, NY 13035
Cazenovia Artisans
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Jul 30, 2026.
Event Supported By
Cazenovia Artisans
315-655-2225
Artist Group Info
John Paul Gardner
info@cazenoviaartisans.com
Cazenovia Artisans
39 Albany StreetCazenovia, New York 13035-9202
(315) 655-2225
info@cazenoviaartisans.com