"Five Women Wearing the Same Dress," Alan Ball’s comedy of manners, comes to Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown this spring, presented by the SUNY Cortland Performing Arts Department. Directed by Adara Alston, the play gathers five bridesmaids in a bedroom upstairs from a wedding reception they would rather skip. As the party rages on below, the women trade secrets, grievances and unexpected friendship, each dressed in the same unflattering bridesmaid gown. Ball’s script, from the writer of "American Beauty" and "Six Feet Under," balances sharp comedy with genuine warmth. Performances take place at Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown, Feb. 25-28.