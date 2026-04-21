FOCUS Forum December: Economic Instability – From Awareness to Action

Join FOCUS Greater Syracuse for a hybrid public forum connecting residents with local programs, resources, and actionable steps to drive community economic change in Onondaga County. This session is the third in a three-part fall series on economic instability; attendance at prior sessions is not required.

Event Details

Date & Time: Friday, Dec. 18, 2026, from noon to 1 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 18, 2026, from noon to 1 p.m. Format: Hybrid (In-person and via Zoom)

Hybrid (In-person and via Zoom) Registration: Advance registration is required at FOCUS Greater Syracuse.

Featured Speakers

Bill Brower , director of public policy and community impact, MACNY – The Manufacturers Association

, director of public policy and community impact, MACNY – The Manufacturers Association Kenda Carfagno , financial wellness officer, Visions Federal Credit Union

, financial wellness officer, Visions Federal Credit Union Representative, Syracuse Financial Empowerment Center (City of Syracuse)

Program Highlights