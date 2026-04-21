FOCUS Forum December: Economic Instability – From Awareness to Action
FOCUS Forum December: Economic Instability – From Awareness to Action
Join FOCUS Greater Syracuse for a hybrid public forum connecting residents with local programs, resources, and actionable steps to drive community economic change in Onondaga County. This session is the third in a three-part fall series on economic instability; attendance at prior sessions is not required.
Event Details
- Date & Time: Friday, Dec. 18, 2026, from noon to 1 p.m.
- Format: Hybrid (In-person and via Zoom)
- Registration: Advance registration is required at FOCUS Greater Syracuse.
Featured Speakers
- Bill Brower, director of public policy and community impact, MACNY – The Manufacturers Association
- Kenda Carfagno, financial wellness officer, Visions Federal Credit Union
- Representative, Syracuse Financial Empowerment Center (City of Syracuse)
Program Highlights
- Practical Resources & Pathways: Panelists share tools, programs, and strategies focused on financial empowerment, workforce development, and building local economic capability.
- Moderated Q&A: Attendees can ask questions, discuss emerging local priorities, and discover tangible ways to get involved in community solutions.
- Community Engagement: A welcoming, respectful space designed to build shared knowledge and foster civic participation across Central New York.
OneGroup Center
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 18 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
FOCUS Greater Syracuse, Inc.
3154488732
focus@focussyracuse.org
Artist Group Info
FOCUS Greater Syracuse, Inc.
focus@focussyracuse.org
OneGroup Center
706 N Clinton StSyracuse, New York 13204