© 2026 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FOCUS Forum October: Economic Instability in Onondaga County

FOCUS Forum October: Economic Instability in Onondaga County

Join FOCUS Greater Syracuse for a hybrid public forum exploring the structural and historical roots of financial hardship in Onondaga County and what current data reveals about regional economic conditions. This session is the first in a three-part fall series on economic instability; attendance at all three is not required.

Event Details

  • Date & Time: Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, from noon to 1 p.m.
  • Format: Hybrid (In-person and via Zoom)
  • Registration: Advance registration is required at FOCUS Greater Syracuse.

Featured Speakers

  • Frank M. Ridzi: Vice president of community investment, Central New York Community Foundation
  • Robert J. Searing: Curator of history, Onondaga Historical Association

Program Highlights

  • Historical Arc & Regional Data: Panelists will examine the institutions, policies, and economic forces that have shaped Central New York over time.
  • Moderated Q&A: Attendees can submit questions, discuss emerging priorities, and discover ways to engage with local civic initiatives.
  • Community Engagement: A welcoming space for residents to build shared knowledge and explore active involvement in shaping local civic life.
OneGroup Center
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

FOCUS Greater Syracuse, Inc.
3154488732
focus@focussyracuse.org
https://www.focussyracuse.org/citizens-academy/

Artist Group Info

FOCUS Greater Syracuse, Inc.
focus@focussyracuse.org
https://www.focussyracuse.org/
OneGroup Center
706 N Clinton St
Syracuse, New York 13204