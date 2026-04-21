FOCUS Forum October: Economic Instability in Onondaga County

Join FOCUS Greater Syracuse for a hybrid public forum exploring the structural and historical roots of financial hardship in Onondaga County and what current data reveals about regional economic conditions. This session is the first in a three-part fall series on economic instability; attendance at all three is not required.

Event Details

Date & Time: Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, from noon to 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, from noon to 1 p.m. Format: Hybrid (In-person and via Zoom)

Hybrid (In-person and via Zoom) Registration: Advance registration is required at FOCUS Greater Syracuse.

Featured Speakers

Frank M. Ridzi: Vice president of community investment, Central New York Community Foundation

Vice president of community investment, Central New York Community Foundation Robert J. Searing: Curator of history, Onondaga Historical Association

Program Highlights