FOCUS Forum October: Economic Instability in Onondaga County
FOCUS Forum October: Economic Instability in Onondaga County
Join FOCUS Greater Syracuse for a hybrid public forum exploring the structural and historical roots of financial hardship in Onondaga County and what current data reveals about regional economic conditions. This session is the first in a three-part fall series on economic instability; attendance at all three is not required.
Event Details
- Date & Time: Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, from noon to 1 p.m.
- Format: Hybrid (In-person and via Zoom)
- Registration: Advance registration is required at FOCUS Greater Syracuse.
Featured Speakers
- Frank M. Ridzi: Vice president of community investment, Central New York Community Foundation
- Robert J. Searing: Curator of history, Onondaga Historical Association
Program Highlights
- Historical Arc & Regional Data: Panelists will examine the institutions, policies, and economic forces that have shaped Central New York over time.
- Moderated Q&A: Attendees can submit questions, discuss emerging priorities, and discover ways to engage with local civic initiatives.
- Community Engagement: A welcoming space for residents to build shared knowledge and explore active involvement in shaping local civic life.
OneGroup Center
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
FOCUS Greater Syracuse, Inc.
3154488732
focus@focussyracuse.org
Artist Group Info
FOCUS Greater Syracuse, Inc.
focus@focussyracuse.org
OneGroup Center
706 N Clinton StSyracuse, New York 13204