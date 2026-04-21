FOCUS Forum November: Economic Instability – Barriers & Bridges
FOCUS Forum November: Economic Instability – Barriers & Bridges
Join FOCUS Greater Syracuse for a hybrid public forum exploring the lived realities of financial hardship in Onondaga County, the systemic barriers residents navigate, and the community initiatives building paths forward. This session is the second in a three-part fall series on economic instability; attendance at prior sessions is not required.
Event Details
- Date & Time: Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, from noon to 1 p.m.
- Format: Hybrid (In-person and via Zoom)
- Registration: Advance registration is required at FOCUS Greater Syracuse.
Featured Speakers
- Carolyn Brown, executive director, PEACE Inc.
- Gregory W. Dewan, executive director, Hiscock Legal Aid Society
- Qiana Williams, senior program officer of community investment, Central New York Community Foundation
Program Highlights
- Lived Experience & Community Solutions: Panelists will share insights from community research, frontline advocacy, and direct support work across Onondaga County.
- Moderated Q&A: Attendees can ask questions, discuss emerging local priorities, and learn how to connect with regional initiatives.
- Community Engagement: A welcoming, respectful space designed to foster shared knowledge and civic involvement in Central New York.
OneGroup Center
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
FOCUS Greater Syracuse, Inc.
3154488732
focus@focussyracuse.org
Artist Group Info
FOCUS Greater Syracuse, Inc.
focus@focussyracuse.org
OneGroup Center
706 N Clinton StSyracuse, New York 13204