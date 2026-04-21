FOCUS Forum November: Economic Instability – Barriers & Bridges

Join FOCUS Greater Syracuse for a hybrid public forum exploring the lived realities of financial hardship in Onondaga County, the systemic barriers residents navigate, and the community initiatives building paths forward. This session is the second in a three-part fall series on economic instability; attendance at prior sessions is not required.

Event Details

Date & Time: Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, from noon to 1 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, from noon to 1 p.m. Format: Hybrid (In-person and via Zoom)

Hybrid (In-person and via Zoom) Registration: Advance registration is required at FOCUS Greater Syracuse.

Featured Speakers

Carolyn Brown , executive director, PEACE Inc.

, executive director, PEACE Inc. Gregory W. Dewan , executive director, Hiscock Legal Aid Society

, executive director, Hiscock Legal Aid Society Qiana Williams, senior program officer of community investment, Central New York Community Foundation

Program Highlights