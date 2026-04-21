Fourth of July Azure Day Party at Arlo Williamsburg Featuring DJ Luke Alexander

Azure Day Party, New York City’s premier rooftop house music experience, is hosting an elevated celebration this Independence Day. At ART Williamsburg Rooftop, from 3-10 p.m., take in sweeping views of Manhattan’s skyline across the East River and the Williamsburg Bridge for the 4th of July firework show, creating the perfect backdrop for refreshing cocktails, DJ mixes and a high-energy crowd.

Azure Day Party has become one of New York’s most sought-after summer rooftop experiences, with weekend events drawing over 100,000 guests to date. For crowds looking for an escape from the city below to the best of electronic music experiences, ART Williamsburg is where to find it.

This Independence Day, enjoy the sounds of Luke Alexander, a New York native known for his 2000s-inspired infectious electronic music that is sure to have guests on their feet.

Tickets are available on Posh, with general admission tickets starting at $94.99, as well as table reservations for groups of up to 10. Doors open at 3 p.m., rain or shine, and attendees must be 21+.