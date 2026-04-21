Free Balance Screening Event

Wednesday, October 7, 5:45-7 p.m., by appointment

Join physical therapists and occupational therapists from Upstate Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation for a personalized screening of your balance and mobility. Learn how you perform compared to standards for adults and get tips and insights on optimal aging and exercises based on your results.

Space for this event is limited. An appointment is required to attend: 315-464-8668

Location: Upstate Regional Rehabilitation Centers at Clay, 8687 Carling Road, Liverpool

Providers: Physical and Occupational Therapists, Upstate Medical University