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Free Balance Screening Event

Free Balance Screening Event

Wednesday, October 7, 5:45-7 p.m., by appointment

Join physical therapists and occupational therapists from Upstate Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation for a personalized screening of your balance and mobility. Learn how you perform compared to standards for adults and get tips and insights on optimal aging and exercises based on your results.

Space for this event is limited. An appointment is required to attend: 315-464-8668

Location: Upstate Regional Rehabilitation Centers at Clay, 8687 Carling Road, Liverpool

Providers: Physical and Occupational Therapists, Upstate Medical University

Upstate Regional Rehabilitation Centers at Clay
05:45 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 7 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Upstate Medical University's HealthLink program
3154648668
hlthlink@upstate.edu
https://www.upstate.edu/hospital/health/healthlink/
Upstate Regional Rehabilitation Centers at Clay
8687 Carling Road
Liverspool, New York