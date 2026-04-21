Free Balance Screening Event
Free Balance Screening Event
Wednesday, October 7, 5:45-7 p.m., by appointment
Join physical therapists and occupational therapists from Upstate Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation for a personalized screening of your balance and mobility. Learn how you perform compared to standards for adults and get tips and insights on optimal aging and exercises based on your results.
Space for this event is limited. An appointment is required to attend: 315-464-8668
Location: Upstate Regional Rehabilitation Centers at Clay, 8687 Carling Road, Liverpool
Providers: Physical and Occupational Therapists, Upstate Medical University
Upstate Regional Rehabilitation Centers at Clay
05:45 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 7 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Upstate Medical University's HealthLink program
3154648668
hlthlink@upstate.edu
Upstate Regional Rehabilitation Centers at Clay
8687 Carling RoadLiverspool, New York