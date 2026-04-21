Free Film Series: All Night Long at Utica University

Utica University’s Films on Thursday continues its Fall 2026 season on September 3 with All Night Long.

Utica University’s free Films on Thursday series begins its Fall 2026 season on Thursday, August 27 at 7:00 p.m. with the movie "All Night Long."

Basil Dearden’s 1962 thriller reworks Shakespeare’s Othello by having it unfold over the course of one evening in a sixties London jazz club. In this interpretation of the Bard’s classic tragedy, a singer and pianist celebrate their first anniversary, only to have it disrupted by a jealous drummer who will stop at nothing to tear apart their marriage. Rare on-screen performances by Dave Brubeck, Charles Mingus, and other musicians add a unique texture to this stylish noir film.

A complete list of the Fall 2026 film series, the campus map, parking information, and more information are available at https://www.utica.edu/film.

All films are shown at 7 p.m. in Macfarlane Auditorium in DePerno Hall and are free and open to the general public.