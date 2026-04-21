Free Film Series: 'Ghost Elephants' at Utica University

Utica University’s free Films on Thursday series continues its Fall 2026 season on Thursday, October 1 at 7:00 p.m. with the documentary movie, "Ghost Elephants."

This visually stunning documentary follows National Geographic Explorers and KhoiSan master trackers in their search for an elusive Ghost Elephant herd believed to be living in a remote section of Angola. Is the Ghost Elephant the descendant of the largest land mammal ever recorded? Or is it just a myth? This gripping story features amazing cinematography of beautiful African landscapes that are best experienced on the big screen.

A complete list of the Fall 2026 film series, the campus map, parking information, and more information are available at https://www.utica.edu/film.

All films are shown at 7 p.m. in Macfarlane Auditorium in DePerno Hall and are free and open to the general public.

