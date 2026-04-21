Free Film Series: 'Köln 75' at Utica University

Utica University’s free Films on Thursday series continues its Fall 2026 season on Thursday, October 8, at 7:00 p.m. with the movie "Köln 75."

On January 24, 1975, Keith Jarrett recorded a live solo piano concert that’s sold more than 3 million copies and influenced pianists across the globe. The little-known story behind the legendary Köln Concert recording is how Vera Brandes, an enthusiastic, irrepressible 18-year concert promoter, orchestrated the event and helped rescue it from almost certain failure.

A complete list of the Fall 2026 film series, the campus map, parking information, and more are available at https://www.utica.edu/film.

All films are shown at 7 p.m. in Macfarlane Auditorium in DePerno Hall and are free and open to the general public.

