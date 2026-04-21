Free Film Series: 'Late Shift' at Utica University

Utica University’s Free Films on Thursday series continues its Fall 2026 season on Thursday, September 10, at 7:00 p.m. with the movie "Late Shift."

A nurse at an understaffed hospital surgical ward deals with relentless demands for her time and attention while trying to give her patients proper care in this fast-paced homage to the nursing profession that deftly documents the emotional and physical toll faced by frontline healthcare workers.

Inspired by Madeline Calvelage’s book "Our Profession Is Not the Problem – It's The Circumstances," writer and director Petra Volpe sought to capture the extreme pressure faced by a nurse on a single shift. The result is a roller coaster ride that documents the demands of this stress-filled job, while conveying the profession’s humanity.

"Late Shift" was selected as Switzerland’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film Oscar, where it made the shortlist but was not a nominated finalist. The film won an International Film Festival of the Art of Cinematography Camerimage Award and a Seville European Film Festival Award for Best Editing.

A complete list of the Fall 2026 film series, the campus map, parking information, and more information are available at https://www.utica.edu/film.

All films are shown at 7 p.m. in Macfarlane Auditorium in DePerno Hall and are free and open to the general public.

