Free Film Series: 'To Sir, With Love' at Utica University

Utica University’s free Films on Thursday series concludes its Fall 2026 season on Thursday, October 15 at 7:00 p.m. with the movie "To Sir, With Love."

Sidney Poitier stars in this classic drama from 1967 about an out-of-work engineer from British Guiana who takes a position as a high school teacher in London’s tough East End. Faced with a group of unruly students who have little regard for their future, he must figure out how to make them believe in themselves.

A complete list of the Fall 2026 film series, the campus map, parking information, and more information are available at https://www.utica.edu/film.

All films are shown at 7 p.m. in Macfarlane Auditorium in DePerno Hall and are free and open to the general public.

