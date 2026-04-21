Friday See & Sketch

Join us this summer for sketching in the galleries!

Grab a sketchbook and pencil and get ready to learn more about the practice of sketching with Hiram Cray, a professional artist and educator. Learn how to capture on paper the amazing properties of glass or simply follow along and discover the Corning Museum of Glass through the eyes of an artist, Fridays through July 24 to August 28. Note: Friday, August 21 is the only Friday this event will not be held.

Participants of all ages are welcome and will meet in the Admissions Lobby. Paper and pencils will be provided. Free with admission.