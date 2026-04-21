Friends of Lorenzo Garden Gala

Join the Friends of Lorenzo in celebrating 43 years of support for the restoration and ongoing maintenance of the 1914 Ellen Shipman-designed garden at Lorenzo. Recognized as one of central New York’s premier examples of a country estate garden, it continues to draw interest and visitors from across the nation. There will be cocktails, appetizers, raffles, Mansion tours, and more! The Gala will move indoors in the event of inclement weather. To purchase tickets or become a member, visit friendsoflorenzo.org.