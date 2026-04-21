Friends of Lorenzo Garden Gala
Friends of Lorenzo Garden Gala
Join the Friends of Lorenzo in celebrating 43 years of support for the restoration and ongoing maintenance of the 1914 Ellen Shipman-designed garden at Lorenzo. Recognized as one of central New York’s premier examples of a country estate garden, it continues to draw interest and visitors from across the nation. There will be cocktails, appetizers, raffles, Mansion tours, and more! The Gala will move indoors in the event of inclement weather. To purchase tickets or become a member, visit friendsoflorenzo.org.
Lorenzo State Historic Site
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of Lorenzo
3156553200
trustees@friendsoflorenzo.org
Artist Group Info
NYS Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation
jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov
Lorenzo State Historic Site
17 Rippleton RoadCazenovia, New York 13035
315-655-3200
jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov