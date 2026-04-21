© 2026 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Friends of Lorenzo Garden Gala

Friends of Lorenzo Garden Gala

Join the Friends of Lorenzo in celebrating 43 years of support for the restoration and ongoing maintenance of the 1914 Ellen Shipman-designed garden at Lorenzo. Recognized as one of central New York’s premier examples of a country estate garden, it continues to draw interest and visitors from across the nation. There will be cocktails, appetizers, raffles, Mansion tours, and more! The Gala will move indoors in the event of inclement weather. To purchase tickets or become a member, visit friendsoflorenzo.org.

Lorenzo State Historic Site
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Friends of Lorenzo
3156553200
trustees@friendsoflorenzo.org
friendsoflorenzo.org

Artist Group Info

NYS Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation
jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov
Lorenzo State Historic Site
17 Rippleton Road
Cazenovia, New York 13035
315-655-3200
jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov
https://parks.ny.gov/