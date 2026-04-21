Friends of Lorenzo Member-Guest Christmas Preview Party
Friends of Lorenzo Member-Guest Christmas Preview Party
The Friends of Lorenzo will showcase the bedecked Mansion for A Victorian Holiday. This year, our amazing volunteer decorators have taken their inspiration from Lorenzo itself! Members and their guests are treated to a special evening of live music and seasonal delights. To purchase tickets or become a member, visit: friendsoflorenzo.org.
Lorenzo State Historic Site
$55.00-65.00
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 2 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of Lorenzo
3156553200
trustees@friendsoflorenzo.org
Artist Group Info
jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov
Lorenzo State Historic Site
17 Rippleton RoadCazenovia, New York 13035
315-655-3200
jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov