Friends of Lorenzo Orchestra Dinner
Friends of Lorenzo Orchestra Dinner
The Friends of Lorenzo request the pleasure of your company for a fundraising dinner on the front lawn of Lorenzo prior to the Syracuse Orchestra concert. Catered by the Lincklaen House, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres served from 5:30 - 6:15 p.m., with dinner and dessert from 6:15 - 7:15 p.m. Proceeds from this event go to the Friends of Lorenzo to support the continued preservation of Lorenzo State Historic Site. The dinner will be held under a tent and is a rain-or-shine event. For more information, to purchase dinner tickets, or to become a member, visit friendsoflorenzo.org.
Lorenzo State Historic Site
05:30 PM - 07:15 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of Lorenzo
3156553200
trustees@friendsoflorenzo.org
Artist Group Info
NYS Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation
jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov
Lorenzo State Historic Site
17 Rippleton RoadCazenovia, New York 13035
315-655-3200
jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov