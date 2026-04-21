Friends of Lorenzo Orchestra Dinner

The Friends of Lorenzo request the pleasure of your company for a fundraising dinner on the front lawn of Lorenzo prior to the Syracuse Orchestra concert. Catered by the Lincklaen House, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres served from 5:30 - 6:15 p.m., with dinner and dessert from 6:15 - 7:15 p.m. Proceeds from this event go to the Friends of Lorenzo to support the continued preservation of Lorenzo State Historic Site. The dinner will be held under a tent and is a rain-or-shine event. For more information, to purchase dinner tickets, or to become a member, visit friendsoflorenzo.org.