This devastatingly funny one-act follows a day in the life of Sam Callahan, an out-of-work actor who mans the red-hot reservation line at Manhattan’s number-one restaurant. Coercion, threats, bribes, histrionics – he hears it all! A cast of desperate callers will stop at nothing in their quest to land a prime reservation or the right table. Amid the barrage, Sam’s got his own needs to contend with – his dad wants him home for Christmas and he’s up for a role at a prestigious theater. While juggling scheming socialites, name-dropping wannabes, fickle celebrities and egomaniacal bosses, can he manage to look out for himself? A wonderful acting challenge, Fully Committed has 40 wildly diverse characters designed to be played by a single versatile performer.

Starring Dominic Gambaiani, produced by Angela Daddabbo, and directed by Carey Eidel, with set construction by Navroz Dabu and Brian Anderson and sound/lighting design by Jack Patterson and Teddy Brill, join Auburn Public Theater for a theatrical outing you do not want to miss!

Learn the history and read the reviews:

Fully Committed premiered off-Broadway at the Vineyard Theatre on September 30, 1999, later transferring to the Cherry Lane Theatre. Directed by Nicholas Martin, the production starred Roger Bart, followed by Christopher Fitzgerald. On July 7, 2004, the play premiered at the Menier Chocolate Factory in London, starring Mark Setlock. On April 25, 2016, the play premiered on Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre, directed by Jason Moore and starring Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

“A sparkling one-man tour de force… very funny and very believable.” – New York Post

“Immensely entertaining… a richly comic affirmation of everything I’ve ever heard, or suspected, about the bad behavior that good food can inspire.” – The New York Times

“Hilarious and touching… gallops along at a swift, almost frantic pace.” – Time Out NY