Garage Sale Fundraiser
Garage Sale Fundraiser
May 4 - July 6:
If you want to donate clean, usable, workable donations to be sold, feel free to drop off items anytime under the left overhang of the museum.
On July 10 & 11:
Come and shop! We always have a HUGE variety of items from home goods, books, clothes, DVDS, holiday items, outdoor, etc. - you name it, we probably have it!
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc.
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc.
315-697-2950
greatswampconservancy@gmail.com
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc.
8375 N.. Main StCanastota, New York 13032
315-697-2950
greatswampconservancy@gmail.com