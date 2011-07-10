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Garage Sale Fundraiser

Garage Sale Fundraiser

May 4 - July 6:
If you want to donate clean, usable, workable donations to be sold, feel free to drop off items anytime under the left overhang of the museum.

On July 10 & 11:
Come and shop! We always have a HUGE variety of items from home goods, books, clothes, DVDS, holiday items, outdoor, etc. - you name it, we probably have it!

Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc.
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc.
315-697-2950
greatswampconservancy@gmail.com
https://www.greatswampconservancy.org/
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc.
8375 N.. Main St
Canastota, New York 13032
315-697-2950
greatswampconservancy@gmail.com
https://www.greatswampconservancy.org