God of Carnage

In this play, presented by the SUNY Oswego Theatre Department, a playground altercation between eleven-year-old boys brings together two sets of Brooklyn parents for a meeting to resolve the matter. At first, diplomatic niceties are observed, but as the meeting progresses and the rum flows, tensions emerge, and the gloves come off, leaving the couples with more than just their liberal principles in tatters.

Written by Yasmina Reza

Directed by Thomas Kan

Persons needing assistance to attend this event should contact the SUNY Oswego Box Office a minimum of 48 hours in advance of curtain.